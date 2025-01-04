Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder End Knicks' Winning Streak
After Friday night, NBA fans might be yearning for a best-of-seven set between the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder later this summer--except, ironically enough, fans of the Knicks and Thunder themselves.
The first of two anticipated showings between the Knicks and Thunder lived up to its hype, but it the hosting Oklahomans that prevailed by 117-107 final at Paycom Center.
A familiar foe thus ended the Knicks' lengthy winning streak at nine games, as Isaiah Hartenstein pulled in a Thunder-best 14 rebounds in his first showdown with the Knicks since spurning a third Manhattan tour and inking an $87 million contract in the offseason.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander immediately vindicated his Western Conference Player of the Month award by scoring 33 points while Aaron Wiggins had 19 off the bench, all but four coming in a final period that saw the Thunder outscore the Knicks 37-19.
In earning its 14th straight win, Oklahoma City (29-5) withstood one of the Knicks' finest periods of the season, as they scored 36 points on over 56 percent shooting in the second quarter to build a lead that reached as high as 14.
The basketball world won't have to wait long for a rematch, as the Thunder visit Madison Square Garden for Hartenstein's return next Friday night. In the meantime, the Knicks immediately go back to work against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night at United Center (8 p.m. ET, MSG/NBA TV).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!