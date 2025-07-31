Jalen Brunson at Center of Knicks' Success
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is the franchise superstar and the team is in its position largely due to his presence.
The Knicks have won a playoff series in each of the last three seasons, including two this past year to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley listed Brunson as the player the Knicks should want to keep the most.
"It's a no-brainer for the 'Bockers, who felt wholly removed from the championship chase until they added Brunson in 2022 free agency," Buckley wrote.
"All they've done in three years since is rack up 148 wins and four postseason series wins — and see enough from this Brunson-led roster to believe this still isn't good enough.
"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans," Knicks president Leon Rose explained in a statement announcing the firing of coach Tom Thibodeau.
"Brunson is the primary reason why title talks are happening around New York. He's a load-bearing scorer and table-setter who also understands how to create a winning, hard-working culture within the organization."
The Knicks will go as far as Brunson takes them, especially after the sacrifices he has made to ensure that New York has the ability to contend.
Brunson signed a four-year extension worth around $156 million instead of waiting another year to ink a deal that hovered over $200 million because he wanted the Knicks to have some flexibility when it came to spending.
The Knicks find themselves as a contender thanks to Brunson and the team will continue to be one until the point guard leaves the team.
The Knicks hope Brunson still has many years left with the organization as he is signed until the end of the decade.
