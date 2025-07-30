Knicks Should Sign Five-Time All-Star
The New York Knicks have a few different roster spots they can work with as they approach the second half of the offseason.
The team could benefit from adding one or two veterans on a minimum contract that could provide mentorship to the younger players and stability to the older ones.
That's why the Knicks should consider signing former NBA champion and five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love.
Love turns 37 in September and could be looking for a new home after the Miami Heat traded him to the Utah Jazz in a deal that helped them land Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers. As of now, Love is still with the Jazz on the roster, but a buyout is expected to be agreed upon in the coming months.
Once Love becomes a free agent, he will be allowed to sign with any team, including the Knicks.
Love played in just 23 games with the Heat this past season, averaging a career-low 5.3 points per game, but that doesn't reflect the kind of impact he can have on a team like the Knicks.
The Heat valued Love for his commitment to their culture, which is viewed as one of the strongest in the league. A high-character guy at the end of the bench could be what the Knicks are looking for.
Late in March, the Knicks signed P.J. Tucker to the team's final roster spot even though they didn't expect him to play very much. That's the kind of role Love could inherit if he were to join the Knicks.
Love might not see the court much in Mike Brown's rotation, but it's everything that isn't seen on the court or the box score that the former No. 5 overall pick brings to the table that would make the Knicks one of the best teams in the league.
