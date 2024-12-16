Jalen Brunson Fired Up After Knicks Physical Win
The New York Knicks used basketball's dark arts to secure a win over the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening.
The de facto consolation game among the NBA Cup's Eastern runner-ups was a gritty affair, one that landed in the Knicks' favor by a 100-91 final. Sunday's game saw each side struggle to sustain any lasting offensive momentum, as the current competitors for the Eastern bronze medal united for 42 fouls and 32 turnovers. Things perhaps reached their most heated point in the second quarter when holiday greetings were exchanged near the Knicks bench on the sidelines. Joint technical fouls were charged to Cameron Payne and Wendell Carter in the aftermath.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson was pleased with the way his team dealt with the extended physicality, especially on a night where Orlando perhaps had to resort to extracirriculars to secured a win with franchise faces Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined and Jalen Suggs struggling.
"A lot of respect for them, [Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley], he gets them ready," Brunson praised in his postgame interview with MSG Network's Bill Pidto and Alan Hahn. "They're a physical bunch. No matter who's out there, they're going to play their (butt) off. But we found a way. It's never easy, there's never a night off in this league."
With just over a quarter of the season in the books, the Knicks and Magic are widely viewed as the occupants of the Eastern tower's second level behind Cleveland and Boston. New York (16-10) moved into third place on the early leaderboard with the win and also carries a crucial current head-to-head tiebreaker if it were to come into play: the Knicks previously earned a one-sided win over Orlando on Dec. 3, one that allowed them to swiple the NBA Cup group win in pool play.
The Knicks took advantage of the physicality and when to the foul line 30 times. Brunson alone took 14 fee throws (sinking all but three) and engaged in some demonstrative, if not gruff, celebrations as he helped the Knicks retain their lead. The captain led all New Yorkers with 31 points and also added four triples on eight attempts.
"I'm going out there and just playing," Brunson said of his reactions, described by Hahn as "growl(s)." "Whatever the emotion is needed, it is what it is at that point. Nothing's really predetermined. That's how I felt in that moment."
Though the Knicks have three days off before returning to action on Thursday, the physicality should prepare them for a monumental challenge: the Knicks continue a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis (9:30 p.m. ET, MSG/TNT) in what will serve as Karl-Anthony Towns' return to Target Center as well as the Knicks' first get-together with former friends Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle since their memorable tenures ended with the Towns deal.
