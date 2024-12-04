Knicks Crush Magic, Clinch NBA Cup Group Win
The New York Knicks ensured that Tuesday night was downright magical in every way beyond Central Florida's.
With a 121-106 victory over the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks secured not only their third consecutive win but a perfect four-game slate in NBA Cup pool play. Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 15 rebounds in the win while Josh Hart had 13 rebounds, 11 points, and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double in a Knick uniform, tied for fourth-most in franchise history with Julius Randle.
The Knicks (13-8, 4-0) crushed the Magic to win Group A in the Eastern Conference to secure a spot on the in-season competition's knockout bracket for the second consecutive season.
Seeded second on the East's knockout bracket, the Knicks will face the Atlanta Hawks, the East Group C winner, on either Dec. 10 or 11 at MSG. The winner will earn a trip to Las Vegas for a chance to succeed the Los Angeles Lakers as in-season champions.
Not all was lost for the Paolo Banchero-less Magic: by keeping the final margin under 37, Orlando (15-9, 3-1) secured the East's wild card spot occupied by the Knicks last season. The Magic will play the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks, who secured the East Group B win with a Tuesday triumph over the Detroit Pistons and a plus-50 point differential.
One would hardly believe that Tuesday's win was a comeback effort, but the Knicks fell behind 14-6 in the early going, with nine of those points coming from the hands of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Eleven straight for the Knicks, however, switched the lead for good and the lead reached nine by the end of the period.
Several games stand between the Knicks and their chance at in-season glory, starting with a Thursday night visit from the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
