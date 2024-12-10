Jalen Brunson Leaves Knicks Game After Sideline Encounter
A fan sitting courtside at Scotiabank Arena got a little more than they bargained for when the New York Knicks came to town.
Knicks star Jalen Brunson left Monday's game in Ontario with an ankle injury endured under bizarre circumstances: after putting up a three in the third quarter, Brunson appeared to make conract with a fan in courtside seating, causing him to hobble his way back up the court.
View the moment of contact here, courtesy of KnicksMuse on X.
The point guard was forced to visit the locker room but eventually returned to the New York bench. He had no apparent bandage and eventually re-entered the gam with five minutes remaining.
THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED
