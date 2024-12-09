Knicks 'Erase' Famous Draft Snubbing
A Peaceful curse has officially been lifted from the New York Knicks.
Metta World Peace has officially diffused any lingering tensions with the Knicks franchise stemming from the 1999 NBA Draft, having recently enjoyed a weekend of mingling with metropolitan alumni.
Saturday saw the Knicks host a homecoming event that brought back about 40 former bearers of blue and orange, many of whom took the most recent Madison Square Garden showing against the Detroit Pistons. World Peace was among those invited, having spent 29 games in Manhattan during the 2013-14 campaign.
"I’m so blessed. 1999 draft is officially erased. I’m at peace," World Peace, also known as Metta Saniford-Artest, said in an Instagram post. "Yes. I should’ve been a Knick. 1000%. Imagine that lockdown defense in the Garden ... [But]m as a New York City kid from 12th St. and 10th St., the 6 blocks, deep in my blood."
Attached to World Peace's caption was a series of photos from the weekend, where he posed with different Knicks legends like Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, Latrell Sprewell, John Starks, and more.
Many expected the Queens native, then known as Ron Artest, to join the Knicks much earlier, namely in the 15th slot of the 1999 draft after a strong show at St. John's. New York instead opted to take French center Frederic Weis, who never played a game with the organization. World Peace was drafted by the Chicago Bulls immediately after and embarked on an eventful 17-year career that also stopped in Indiana, Sacramento, Houston, and Los Angeles.
World Peace acknowledged that his Knicks tenured paled in comparison to those of the ones gathered but was nonetheless appreciative to be included in such a monumental metropolitan mind-melding.
"I absolutely don’t belong in this room," World Peace said. "But I’m thanking god that I was."
Unfortunately for World Peace and those gathered, a win from the modern edition was a little too much to ask for: the Knicks fell behind the Pistons early on and never recovered, dropping a 120-111 decision in the finale of a four-game homestand.
