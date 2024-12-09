Knicks Star Hurt By Juan Soto News
It took New York Knicks star--and New York Yankees fan--Josh Hart only one word to address his thoughts on the state of metropolitan baseball.
"Damn..." a dejected Hart said on X shortly after news broke of outfielder Juan Soto's signing with the New York Mets.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan reported late Sunday night that Soto, a four-time All-Star, would be moving from The Bronx to Queens as the signer of a 15-year, $765 million contract, which is said to be the most expensive deal in professional sports history.
Soto joined the Yankees through a trade after seven seasons between Washington and San Diego, which included a 2019 World Series run in 2019. He has already established himself as one of the top stars in MLB at age 26, and Yankee fans like Hart were the latest to appreciate his contributions.
As a Yankee, Soto posted one of his finest seasons to date, batting .288 and hitting 41 home runs as part of an effort that drove in 109 runs. He led all major leaguers with 128 runs scored this past season and established a lasting place in Yankee lore with what proved to be the series-clinching home run in the American League Championship Series against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Bronx Bombers reached their first World Series since 2009 but fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto will now be called upon to lead a Met team that embarked on a memorable run to the National League Championship Series, but they likewise were doomed by the Dodgers.
Hart, the grand-nephew of Yankees legend Elston Howard, was one of many witnesses to Soto's pinstriped greatness, even throwing out the first pitch in a Howard jersey before a divisional game against Baltimore earlier this year. To his credit, Hart has no intention of following Soto to Queens, remarking "Still go Yanks!" in a follow-up X post.
The Yankees will welcome Soto back to The Bronx on May 16 when the Mets arrive for a three-game weekend series.
