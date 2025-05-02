Jalen Brunson Moves Knicks to Next Round
Set to face the luck of the Irish, the New York Knicks appear well-poised to rely on Jalen Brunson instead.
Brunson propelled the Knicks to another NBA playoff series victory with brilliant bookends, closing out another sterling scoring effort with a game-winning triple that served as the difference in a 116-113 Eastern Conference quarterfinal closing win over the Detroit Pistons.
Brunson's game-winning triple with just over four second remaining created the last three tallies of a 40-point showing, which began with Brunson scoring 15 on seven successful field goals in the opening quarter, tying the record he shares with Allan Houston for most in a Knicks playoff period. The final shot made history in more ways than one, as Brunson earned his seventh Knick playoff game with at least 40 points, tying Bernard King's team record.
The Knicks thus secured a 4-2 series victory in the conference quarterfinal portion, securing at least one playoff series victory in three straight seasons for the first time since 1992-2000.
New York now faces the Boston Celtics in the conference semifinal round. It will be the 15th series between the New York and New England rivals (the second-most frequent matchup in NBA playoff history), and the first since the Knicks' six-game victory in 2013's opening round.
Brunson rendered his brutal fifth-game showing
