Liberty Land Serendipitous Corporate Partnership
No stranger to high-profile acquisitions, the New York Liberty's path to a repeat will be partly heralded by LiMu Emu (and Doug).
The defending WNBA champions announced a multi-year partnership with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company on Thursday, one that will place the property and casualty insurance brand's logo on the bottom/abdomen portion of the team's uniforms beginning with this upcoming 2025 season.
“The New York Liberty are laser focused on creating a model for business success in women’s sports and catalyzing growth for our organization and league,” Liberty chief executive officer Keia Clarke said in a statement. “Longer term investments in women’s sports are what will drive business forward - providing women athletes the opportunity and recognition they deserve – and we are proud to have the Liberty Mutual logo displayed on our team’s jerseys as we pursue another championship.”
Pairing the Liberty with Liberty seems like a serendipitous, long-awaited pairing: in addition to their shared identity, both brands heavily invoke the Statue of Liberty, the tri-state area icon long associated with New York City. Liberty Mutual commercials often feature with a jingle that repeats the word "Liberty" four times, making it popular among supporters of seafoam.
A video released by the team featured New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart engaging in the jingle, which was finished off by actor David Hoffman in character as "Doug," the human sidekick of corporate mascot LiMu Emu.
The pair, who pose as Liberty Mutual insurance agents while invoking tropes of popular police procedurals like "Hawaii Five-O" and "Starsky & Hutch," also posed with Liberty mascot Ellie the Elephant, showcasing the new Liberty uniforms bearing the insurance's emblem.
The Liberty-branded Liberty open their first postseason champion defense with a pair of preseason games, the first coming against the Connecticut Sun on May 9 at Barclays Center.
