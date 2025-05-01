All Knicks

Knicks vs. Pistons, LIVE Game 6 Log

Keep track of the New York Knicks Game 6 showdown against the Detroit Pistons.

Geoff Magliocchetti

Apr 27, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) defends against Detroit Pistons guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the fourth quarter of game four of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Knicks are heading home after Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons. Only time will tell if it's as winners of the series prepping for a second-round set with the defending champion Boston Celtics.

The Knicks have another opportunity to punch their second round ticket on Thursday night, as they own a 3-2 advantage on the Pistons with the series returning to Little Caesars Arena. New York had won each of the first two games in the Motor City before falling by a 106-103 final in Game 5 in Manhattan, necessitating the lengthening of the series, which is the only Eastern Conference first-round set that has yet to be decided.

New York is 3-4 in Game 6 showings since the turn of the century, including 1-1 last postseason. The Knicks took down the Philadelphia 76ers in six games before falling to in the Indiana Pacers in the final two games of the conference semifinals.

Keep track of the anticipated showdown below, with updates as they come in throughout the night.

Starting Lineups

KNICKS: TBA
PISTONS: TBA

Tonight's Officials: Tony Brothers, Marc Lindsay, Ed Malloy

1st Quarter

Live updates will commence after tip-off

