Knicks vs. Pistons, LIVE Game 6 Log
The New York Knicks are heading home after Game 6 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal set with the Detroit Pistons. Only time will tell if it's as winners of the series prepping for a second-round set with the defending champion Boston Celtics.
The Knicks have another opportunity to punch their second round ticket on Thursday night, as they own a 3-2 advantage on the Pistons with the series returning to Little Caesars Arena. New York had won each of the first two games in the Motor City before falling by a 106-103 final in Game 5 in Manhattan, necessitating the lengthening of the series, which is the only Eastern Conference first-round set that has yet to be decided.
New York is 3-4 in Game 6 showings since the turn of the century, including 1-1 last postseason. The Knicks took down the Philadelphia 76ers in six games before falling to in the Indiana Pacers in the final two games of the conference semifinals.
Keep track of the anticipated showdown below, with updates as they come in throughout the night.
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: TBA
PISTONS: TBA
Tonight's Officials: Tony Brothers, Marc Lindsay, Ed Malloy
1st Quarter
Live updates will commence after tip-off
