Jalen Brunson Open to Knicks Changes
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson knows there will be some changes to the team's methods in the upcoming season with Mike Brown filling in for Tom Thibodeau as head coach.
Brunson expressed an openness and desire to adapt to the changes Brown's system and philosophies will bring to the Knicks.
“Obviously, once we get started, we'll see how everything goes,” Brunson said via Yahoo! Sports writer Dan Devine.
“But I'm very open to, honestly, anything right now, because everything’s new, and I just want to win. […] We’ve got to obviously be willing to adapt and be willing to change, and figure out how we’re going to be the best team possible moving forward. If you want to win, you’ll do it. It’s that simple.”
Brunson is aware things have to change in order to get a different result and the Knicks don't want to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference like they have been for the past three years, they want to win the championship.
That's why Brown was brought in and he detailed some of the tweaks he wants to make to Brunson's game in hopes of getting a better on-court product.
“The biggest thing that I want to do for him is try to get him — as well as everybody else — easy shots,” Brown said of Brunson.
“And one of the easiest shots in the game of basketball is a spray 3. I’m a big proponent of touching the paint and spraying that basketball for a catch-and-shoot 3, so within what we do, we're going to try to get him a lot of those situations.
"I'm looking forward to seeing if we can continue to try to find ways — especially when we start playing games — we try to find ways to get him some easy catch-and-shoot looks. Because the ball will be in his hands, especially down the stretch, so to make the game easier throughout the course of the game is going to be a big thing.”
Brunson will have time to adapt his game to Brown's liking, but the hope is that he will be able to get him in position to lead the team better than he has in the past.
While the Knicks are making a lot of changes, one thing that has to remain the same is Brunson's role as the team's primary creator. If Brown can unlock a new level of his game, the Knicks could be in prime position to become the best team in the league.
