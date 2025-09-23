Knicks Roster Prediction Ahead of Training Camp
Summer might be over but the New York Knicks are on their way to camp.
With preseason games in Abu Dhabi looming next month, the Knicks will get their training camp activities started a bit early. A good number of participants from last year's run to the Eastern Conference will be back for the ride in the quest to take one more step, while the hodgepodge of veterans and role players were recently added toe create the camp manifest.
While could the Knicks' roster look like when all's said and done? Knicks on SI has a vision:
The Obvious
OG Anunoby: A recent recipient of a long-term deal, Anunoby's two-way game will be essential for a contending team.
Mikal Bridges: The Knicks can't deal off Bridges even they wanted to, as his newly-earned contract extension prohibits such dealing, though that moratorium interestingly ends shortly before the 2026 trade deadline.
Jalen Brunson: Groundbreaking stuff here, but, no, the Knicks don't plan on shipping off their captain and franchise face anytime soon.
Jordan Clarkson: If the Knicks are looking to boost the league's worst bout of bench scoring, it wouldn't make much sense to bid farewell to the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year.
Josh Hart: Hart's spot seems more assured than it usually does (even with a lingering finger injury from the postseason), with the biggest question about his future centered on his potential return to the starting lineup after his self-imposed exit at the end of last year's playoff run.
Karl-Anthony Towns: While the situation surrounding Towns' long-term situation bears some watching, the Knicks didn't trade two fan favorites just to deal away the primary yield.
Guerschon Yabusele: Owner of one of the Knicks' most eventful offseasons, the former Philadelphia 76er is another depth star expected to play a big role in the Knicks' improvements.
Don't Get Comfortable
Malcolm Brogdon: September signings aren't exactly locks to make the roster, but it feels hard to believe that the Knicks would add a depth star of Brogdon's caliber without the intention of keeping him aboard, especially considering how simple it is to get out of his contract if his injury woes arise again.
Miles McBride: One of the few homegrown Knicks left in the system, McBride and his future will likely be referenced at several points moving forward, but his two-talents seem essential for a group that fancies itself as a championship contender, and that should give him an edge over 2024 draftees Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek.
Mitchell Robinson: While Robinson will more than likely make it to opening day, he likely stands as one of the most viable trade candidates, being a unique viable weapon (if not one from a bygone age) and one of the most prominent Knicks without a contract in 2026, with an extension unlikely thanks to the current cap crunch.
Two-Ways and Last Ones In
Mohamed Diawara: While it's highly unlikely that Diawara, the Knicks' most recent draft pick who can sign an affordable rookie deal, will make any sort of impact with the big club this year, it stands to reason that he'll be one of the prime attractions with the G League club in Westchester.
Tosan Evbuomwan: Fresh off a 28-game tour across the bridge in Brooklyn, Evbuomwan and his return to the tri-state area should be primarily staged in Westchester as the carrier of a two-way deal.
Ariel Hukporti: With a February injury interrupting his rookie momentum, Hukporti (armed with a guaranteed contract) still needs a bit of development before he becomes a full-fledged member of the rotation but he's a good contingency if they lose Robinson to injuries or transactions, even if it's decided he needs more grooming in White Plains.
Kevin McCullar Jr.: With Dadiet and Kolek's futures uncertain, the Knicks' 2024 draft class could be in for a rude awakening, but McCullar, currently carrying one of the three two-way deals, will surely benefit from a full year in Westchester after missing most of his freshman tour due to a college injury.
Landry Shamet: Shamet left a sizable impact on the Knicks' top backcourt men, as well as a lasting impression as an outside man during the latter stages of the playoff run and his previous knowledge of the system should come in handy.
