Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Addresses Infamous Wardrobe Malfunction
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns needed a literal pit stop during a recent visit to Philadelphia.
Towns addressed one of his more infamous metropolitan moments during a recent showing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," namely his decision to wear a sweater bearing the throwback emblem of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles while he sat out of a January Knicks game in The City of Brotherly Love.
At the time of the Knicks' nationally-televised visit to face the Philadelphia 76ers, Towns was resting due to a thumb injury and donned the green outfit while he sat on the bench. But when the Knicks emerged from the halftime break, Towns' garb was decidedly more New York-friendly, as he wore a Knicks-inspired piece from the "New York or Nowhere" collection. Pressed by Fallon for answers, an amused Towns admitted that the literal heat of the moment got to him.
"I'm glad we can clear this up now," Towns said with a smile. "First half's going, team's playing well, it's a tight game, screaming for my teammates, obviously. I go back for the first half, halftime, pit stains! I can't have pit stains on ESPN. I'm not going to allow that!"
Towns, who briefly addressed the situation after the game on X, considered having one of the Knicks' ball boys retreat to the team bus to get more green garments — namely an Eagles starter jacket — but didn't want to burden them with more work. Unaware of the viral sensation it would generate, Towns instead opted for the Knicks outfit, which brought a sigh of relief to the New York faithful.
There must have been some magic in that old silk Eagles shirt Towns found: the Knicks held a 13-point lead at halftime of the divisional duel but Philadelphia mustered a comeback that eventually forced overtime once Towns got changed.
But, thanks to a late outburst from Philadelphia sports legend and fellow Eagles fan Jalen Brunson, Towns was freed from a wardrobe curse, as the Knicks earned a 125-119 decision at Wells Fargo Center. Brunson joked to ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth in the aftermath that he would've kept the Eagles sweater on, clearly amused by the situation.
At the time of the clothing calamity, the Eagles were in the midst of a run to Super Bowl LIX, which saw them earn the second such championship in franchise history with a 40-22 shellacking of the Kansas City Chiefs.
To the presumed delight of Brunson and Towns, the Eagles' title defense has gotten off to a formidable start: Philadelphia has won each of its first three games on the 2025 NFL ledger, which includes a 33-26 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend.
