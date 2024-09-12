Jayson Tatum Makes Shocking Knicks Prediction
Belief from Boston is perhaps the latest sign that this upcoming New York Knicks season is different than some others that came before it.
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum couldn't escape Knicks hype when he appeared on "The Tonight Show" on Wednesday to promote his new children's book "Baby Dunks-a-Lot." Inspired by an essay that Tatum wrote when he was nine years old, one that predicted his NBA and Olympic futures, host Jimmy Fallon asked the gold medalist about some predictons for the upcoming 2024-25 hardwood campaign.
Fallon's first question centered around the rival Knicks, as he asked Tatum if Manhattan would exceed its 50-win tally from last year. Though reluctant, Tatum is betting the over, much to the delight of Fallon, a staple at Madison Square Garden's sideline seating.
"They'll win a few more," Tatum said encouraged by Fallon's audience.
Tatum took the rest of the accolades for himself ... he nominated himself as the next NBA MVP and also foresees a Finals rematch between his Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks... but there's no doubt that many view the Knicks as one of Boston's more formidable roadblocks on the trek to consecutive titles.
Boston won four of the five meetings with New York last season, but the last matchup could be rather telling: on Apr. 11, the Knicks took a 118-109 decision at TD Garden, one that saw them lead by as much as 31 before Boston put up a futile fourth quarter comeback.
The Celtics had the top seed in the Eastern Conference long locked up by then but Tatum and his fellow green headliners all played meaningful minutes. Of note, that was the only game to feature the two-way talents of OG Anunoby, whose late December arrival set the tone for the rest of the Knicks' season. Anunoby is back in tow on a long-term extension while the Knicks also acquired the similarly-skilled Mikal Bridges in a rare trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Knicks have an instant opportunity to fulfill Tatum's prediction as the champion's expense: New York and Boston are set to open the 2024-25 season in Beantown on Oct. 22.
