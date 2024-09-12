Knicks Legend Shuts Down Comeback Talk
The New York Knicks have made several major moves this offseason in the same of competing for not just this upcoming NBA championship but the ones after it as well. All that seems to be missing is a chance to give a franchise legend like Carmelo Anthony a chance at a ring.
Discussing the ever-looming threat of Super Bowl champion-turned-Fox Sports-analyst Tom Brady's return to NFL action on his "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, Anthony was asked by co-host The Kid Mero if he ever got "the itch" for another go at the game despite announcing his retirement last summer.
Despite some enthusiasm at the gym, Anthony indirectly advised Knicks fans not to dust off their No. 7 threads.
"I don't get the itch going to games. If I'm in the gym, training, I'll get the itch," Anthony, 40, said. Asked by guest Kazeem Famuyide if he'd be ready for the "process of getting ready for a season," Anthony wasn't so enthused. "I can't. I don't want to do that (stuff) no more ... The process of getting ready for a professional game in any sport, the preparation is so strenuous in trying to get out there and go be the best you can possibly be. It's so hard ... not to lock in."
Anthony, a Manhattanite for parts of seven seasons (2011-17) previously revealed that he and the Knicks had discussed a reunion prior to the 2022-23 campaign, one that the seventh-leading scorer in franchise history turned down due to a potential lack of minutes. He cited a similar concern if he tried to stage another comeback effort.
"Speaking hypothetically ... if I was to come back right now, where are you going to put me at? You ain't going to put me in the first 10 (of the rotation)," he said before humorously adding "I don't want to get in that shape!"
The discussion seemed to be more tongue-in-cheek in nature, as Anthony said he is "busy" in retirement. While he still trains with his son, NBA hopeful Kiyan, Anthony made it clear he doesn't want to worry about "tapping into that other real of preparation."
To Anthony's point, there doesn't seem to be any potential rotational spots available on the Knicks, who go into this season packed with the most hype and potential in recent memory. It's perhaps a shame, though, that Jalen Brunson and Co. will not have the services of Anthony in his prime. Earlier in the episode, Anthony predicted that, at the height of his metropolitan heyday, he'd be able to keep up with his lofty averages under the watch of Tom Thibodeau.
"What I know now, and having that, and being able to implement that in today's (game) ... to be able to play in this type of system today where it's like four out, one in, pass and move, I can call up anyone on the court that I want in this pick-and-roll I can dictate that," Anthony said. "Honestly, with this team, I'm averaging 28 (points)."
