Former Knicks Guard Becomes Media Free Agent
Former New York Knicks shooter Jamal Crawford is getting ready to hit free agency again.
Per Brendon Kleen of Awful Announcing, the three-time Sixth Man of the Year Award winner has left his post at TNT Sports. Kleen notes that Crawford "has received interest from various media companies and will consider roles from color commentary to studio analysis to podcasting."
Since ending a 20-year NBA career, which included parts of five seasons with the Knicks (2004-08), Crawford has been involved in basketball broadcasting since officially stepping away from the hardwood in 2022. He originally had a role on the NBA League Pass platform and had spent the last two seasons with TNT Sports.
Starting off with studio coverage, Crawford later became the third man in TNT's top broadcast grouping, working with Kevin Harlan and Reggie Miller throughout the playoffs.
Crawford's departure from TNT comes just before the cable network embarks on what will likely be its final season carrying NBA games. The NBA's new media deals, which left TNT parent company Warner Bros. Discovery as the odd group out, ensure that Crawford will have his share of suitors, as NBA and Amazon are set to join the fold starting with the 2025-26 season.
It's easy to see why Crawford would be an easy catch, even if his quick rise to the TNT top wasn't considered: the 2000 first-round pick of Chicago's has 1,327 games of NBA experience under his belt and established himself as one of the most prominent depth stars in Association history as one of two players to earn the Sixth Man of the Year three times (along with Lou Williams).
The Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers were his longest NBA employers at five seasons apiece. In New York, Crawford averaged a career-best 17.6 points and 4.4 assists before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Al Harrington in 2008.
TNT was able to retain network face Charles Barkley as it prepares to revamp its sports coverage in anticipation of the NBA's departure but insider Chris Haynes is also reportedly on his way out.
