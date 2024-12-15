All Knicks

Josh Hart Explains Knicks Struggles

New York Knicks forward Josh Hart believes he knows why the team hasn't played up to its full potential.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 11, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after a dunk by forward OG Anunoby (8) against Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have been decent to start the season, but it would be a lie if the team expected to be only 15-10 through 25 games sitting at fourth place in the Eastern Conference in mid-December.

Going into the season, after trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, the Knicks were looked at as the biggest adversary for the Boston Celtics as they competed for a second title in as many years.

However, not only are the Celtics several games ahead of them in the standings, but the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers have better records than them. Knicks forward Josh Hart tried to explain the reasoning behind that in a recent interview.

“Obviously Donte [DiVincenzo] being traded, he was a huge part of our identity," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting. [Isaiah Hartenstein, who left in free agency] was a huge part of that identity. Just the way they played. They played aggressively. They played great defense. Their energy.

“The biggest thing was when they made plays, it was contagious—you knew. That takes a while to do. It takes a while to know each other and those kind of things. We have to go out there and make that the norm. That’s something last year, we knew like, ‘At times we might not be able to score but at the end of the game we are going to keep it close and we’ll still win.’”

The Knicks need some time to adjust to their new surroundings, and that goes for everyone. The fact that the Knicks have had so much roster turnover and are still a top-four team is something worth celebrating.

Ultimately, the Knicks will figure things out, but it may take a little more than 25 games to do that. Luckily for them, they have 57 more regular-season games to iron out some kinks before the real fun begins.

Jeremy Brener
Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

