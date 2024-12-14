Karl-Anthony Towns Encouraged by Knicks' Demeanor
KAT's been on the metropolitan prowl for nearly two months and he likes what he sees from the New York Knicks.
With just over a quarter of his first Manhattan tour in the books, Karl-Anthony Towns addressed the state of the Knicks as the team engaged in a series of off days brought about by their loss in the NBA Cup proceedings on Wednesday. Towns was short on answers when addressing the Knicks' modern environment in the immediate aftermath of a 108-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks but sounded more upbeat after the team engaged in a practice session in Tarrytown.
"I'm just super proud of what we've been able to do day in and day out, the way we've conducted ourselves as professionals at every practice, walkthrough, the way we've been growing as a team in the games, so I'm happy about that," Towns said in video from SNY. "I'm just happy to be in the NBA. It's a small fraternity, it's something that many people don't ever get to recognize and to be able to be blessed with this opportunity is something I won't take for granted."
Towns' optimism was a stark contrast to the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's loss, where he offered comparisons between the modern Knicks and LeBron James' Miami Heat groups from the early 2010s but lamented that his lack of a "crystal ball" denied him a chance to offer an estimated date of complete metropolitan chemistry. A good bit of New York pressure resides on the shoulders of Towns, whose late offseason arrival thrust the Knicks' 2024-25 expectations into overdrive.
While the in-season tournament loss to Atlanta feels like a missed opportunity, the Knicks (15-10) have rendered a meandering 5-6 start mostly forgotten with wins in 10 of their last 14. Towns has performed as advertised, serving as a walking double-double in New York to the tune of 24.9 points and 13.6 rebounds a game. Despite the early issues at creating lasting consistency, the Knicks' 15-10 mark is their best through 25 games since they won 19 at the onset of the 2012-13 campaign.
Representing the Knicks franchise in a positive manner is especially important to Towns considering he and his family supported the team during his upbringing in New Jersey. While it's been a rollercoaster journey thus far, the thrills of Towns have brought about an aura of optimism to a metropolitan fanbase in desperate need of lasting good vibes.
The Knicks return to action on Sunday evening when they face the Orlando Magic (6 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!