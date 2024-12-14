Knicks' Mitchell Robinson Gives Inside Look at Rehab
The New York Knicks have missed the presence of center Mitchell Robinson, who has yet to play this season. Robinson is still recovering from left ankle surgery due to an injury he suffered in last season's first-round playoff matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Knicks have struggled defensively and lacked depth at the center position with Robinson out, most recently losing to the Atlanta Hawks, 108-100, in Wednesday night's NBA Cup quarterfinal game. The Hawks managed to grab 22 offensive rebounds while scoring 66 points in the paint.
Good news has hit the Knicks community, however, as an injury update was given by Robinson himself on social media. He took to his Instagram story to share videos of his rehab process, posting workouts.
Robinson also responded to a fan's comment on Instagram, as the fan pleaded with the seven-footer to get back on the court to help the Knicks' rebounding disparities.
Robinson responded with, "I'm right there brother."
The comments and updates from Robinson are promising to see. According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Robinson's return has been moved to late January or February. Originally expected to return at some point in January, potentially early in the month, his timeline has been pushed back.
Amid the positive social media posts, according to Ian Begley of SNY, Robinson isn't close to a full recovery. Begley recently broke the news on his show, The Putback, with Chris Herring of ESPN and Anthony Donahue.
"What I've been told is that the Knicks are not going to rush him back at all," Begley said. "They want him to be fully healthy when he comes back, and Tom Thibodeau said recently that he [Robinson] just started shooting on the court... I was told that he is not close to returning. No one wants to commit to a specific timetable."
Amid the noise of his timetable, Robinson has been involved in trade rumors as NBA trade season approaches. Rumors of New York being interested in a more durable center have caused speculation on whether or not he will remain a Knick through the rest of the season. However, Robinson's positivity on social media has certainly been felt by the community.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!