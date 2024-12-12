NBA Execs Offer Knicks Backhanded Compliment
The New York Knicks' Bridges to Towns appears to have irked a few NBA executives.
The New York front office was well-regarded in a poll of execs compiled by The Athletic, placing sixth among the Association's 30. Perhaps surprisingly, however, those who spoke to Sam Amick, John Hollinger, and Mike Vorkunov felt New York's marquee moves of the offseason (landing both Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in sizable trades) kept it out of the top five and perhaps even more.
“If they hadn’t made the Mikal Bridges trade, they would be on here," one anonymous team executive told the trio. “I didn’t think that was the all-in move. They paid the price of what I thought would have been a better player.”
“I would not be in the Karl Towns business for $55 million a year,” another declared.
Ironically enough, the Knicks' front office ranked just behind that of the Minnesota Timberwolves, who sent Towns to Manhattan in exchange for a package headlined by Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle. Despite the lack of early results, Minnesota general manager Tim Connelly's supposed "chutzpah" in trading Towns apparently impressed his contemporaries.
Despite the relative snub, those who voted for the Knicks (who appeared on 15 of 40 ballots) offered their front office flowers to owner James Dolan, president Leon Rose, and head coach Tom Thibodeau. Other unsung names from the front office (i.e. vice president of basketball and strategic planning/financial guru Brock Aller and assistant general managers Walt Perrin and Frank Zanin) got their due and the team was offered special kudos for the famed, discounted Jalen Brunson extension.
"The results that the Rose-led front office has done is hard to ignore, even if there is room to nitpick," accompanying analysis declared. "The Josh Hart trade was astute and helped shape the current character of the team. The trade for OG Anunoby last winter turned them into an East contender, and time will tell if the Towns and Bridges deals turn them into the NBA Finals team they surely hope they can be, but it has given them the best offense in the NBA and made them a top threat in the league."
The Oklahoma City Thunder topped the execs' list, followed by the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies placed ahead of Minnesota to round out the top five.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!