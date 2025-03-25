Former Knicks Guard Mike Bibby Lands College Coaching Job
Brief New York Knick Mike Bibby is taking his championship expertise to the head coaching ranks.
Per Shams Charania of ESPN, Bibby has taken the head coaching job at Sacramento State University. Bibby, 46, played the last of 14 NBA seasons with the Knicks in 2012 after entering the Association as the second overall pick out of Arizona in the 1998 draft.
Since his NBA departure, Bibby has served as a coach at the high school level, including six years at his alma mater of Shadow Mountain High School in Phoenix, where he won five state titles. His All-American high school career as a player later took him to the University of Arizona, which won a national title in his freshman season.
After one more season in Tucson, Bibby moved onto the NBA with the Vancouver Grizzlies and also spent time with Sacramento, Atlanta, Washington, and Miami before his Manhattan coda. Bibby averaged 2.6 points and 2.1 assists in 39 appearances as a Knick and later appeared in all five games of their ensuing playoff run. Bibby's father Henry previously played three seasons with the Knicks and was a member of their last championship team from 1973.
Bibby now joins a Sacramento State program that resides in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets are coming off a 7-25 season that finished last after head coach David Patrick left to take the associate head coach job at LSU in May. Having entered the Division I level in 1996, the program is still seeking its first NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bid but Charania's report states that it is set to open a new facility on campus this fall.
Bibby is the latest former Knicks to join the active NCAA coaching ranks, a list that also includes Hubert Davis (North Carolina) and Rod Strickland (LIU).
