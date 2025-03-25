Knicks Star Defends St. John's Standout
New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is bringing a (red) storm down upon anyone harassing St. John's standout RJ Luis Jr.
The ugly side of March Madness has emerged in the wake of St. John's elimination from the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament: after the Red Storm's remove at the hands of Arkansas in the Round of 32 on Saturday, Luis has deleted his Instagram page after dealing with online harassment in the aftermath. Luis was benched for the final stages of the 75-66 loss after shooting 3-of-17 from the field.
Towns quoted the news and content collector New York Basketball on X when coming to Luis' defense, showing solidarity with his fellow Latino baller. The Knicks have long shared Madison Square Garden's hardwood with Queens-based St. John's, whose men's program just posted its best season in decades.
"Making us proud!" Towns said, posting several emojis of the Dominican Republic's flag. "[I don't care] what y'all say that man is a PROBLEM."
Towns has never hesitated to spotlight his Dominican roots during his time with both the Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves. Luis, who has both Dominican and Ecuadorian roots, followed in his footsteps when accepting the Big East Player of the Year Award previously earned by current Knicks Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Tyler Kolek earlier this month.
"This is a great honor, a very big blessing," Luis, the first St. John's POTY rep since Walter Berry in 1985-86, said. "Hopefully, my teammates and I have been able to give you guys that fire back that you've been missing for so long. Really just trying to put on for the city of New York, for the whole Latin community, the Dominican and Ecuadorian community. God bless and go Johnnies."
Luis has plenty to be proud of in his second season with the Red Storm after transferring from Massachusetts: in addition to his POTY award, he was the Big East Tournament's Most Outstanding Player (joining Hart, Kolek, and Mikal Bridges) and a consensus second-team All-American.
