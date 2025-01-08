Josh Hart Talks Knicks Struggles
The New York Knicks are losers of three straight games, including their most recent defeat at the hands of the Orlando Magic, who didn't have four of their five starters from their playoff series a year ago.
The Knicks were also short-handed with Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride sidelined, but the team isn't viewing that as an excuse. They came out with low energy in their loss against the Magic.
Knicks forward Josh Hart vented his frustrations to reporters.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to figure out what kind of team we’re going to be," Hart said h/t Posting and Toasting.
“Are we going to be a team that’s high energy and happy when you make shots? And low energy when we don’t? Or are we going to be a team that goes out there with energy every game?
The low energy can be attributed to a number of factors, but it is also something in the Knicks' control, so they feel responsible for whatever level they bring.
Hart says that it's on the team to pick each other up.
“Games where we’re not making shots, we still have that energy and still have execution, that grind, where we’re able to get wins," Hart said.
“It’s an 82-game season. We’re not going to have energy or make shots all the time. But we’ve got to make sure we find a way to win basketball games.”
Perhaps this most recent loss to the Magic was the wake-up call they need to get things back into gear and on the right path towards winning once again.
The Knicks will now take their energy towards playing the Toronto Raptors tonight at home. Tipoff from inside Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
