Injured Knicks Center Fires Back at Impatient Fans
Injured New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reminded supporters that patience is a virtue.
Fans have clamored to see Robinson, the longest-tenured New Yorker in action but he continues to work off ankle woes that shortened his prior season.
Despite Karl-Anthony Towns living up to his billing and then some and Precious Achiuwa manning the fort behind him, some have yearned to see Robinson so the Knicks (24-13) can reach their true potential at full strength. Others would like to see him showcase his talents for a potential trade as he's one of the most attractive deadline assets on the current New York roster.
“It’s so amazing that y'all KNOW what happened and still fault me but wonder why I act the way I act," Robinson said in an X post from this week. "All love tho."
Robinson was on career-best paces last season before an ankle injury ate away at his regular season, limiting him to 31 games. He returned in the final portions of the campaign, albeit in a reduced role behind Isaiah Hartenstein. Further ankle woes in the aftermath of several physical, if not controversial, confrontations with first-round opponents Joel Embiid once again sidelined him and he has not taken the floor since.
The Knicks certainly could've used Robinson's services on Monday, which saw them drop a 103-94 decision to the Orlando Magic. Towns did not play due to knee soreness, forcing the Knicks to turn to fringe rotational center Jericho Sims in the starting five.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau had a tepid update on Robinson's status prior to tip-off.
"“He hasn’t been cleared for practice. That will probably be the next step,” Thibodeau said, per Barbara Barker of Newsday. “[He's] just doing his rehab stuff. There’s a lot of benchmarks he has to clear first. Once he does that, then he’ll get onto the court.”
Sans Robinson, the Knicks return to action on Wednesday night against the Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
