Knicks Get Good News on Karl-Anthony Towns Injury
The New York Knicks appeared to have dodged a medical bullet, as one insider hints that KAT's injury is but a scratch.
SNY Knicks insider Ian Begley had some good news for fans worried Karl-Anthony Towns, hinting that the star center may be ready to return by the time New York faces the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday evening (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG). Towns has been dealing with a knee injury that forced his early exit from Friday's game in Chicago.
"I've been told that this is not a serious injury, nothing long-term at all," Begley said on his web series. "The Putback." "He should be back soon, maybe as soon as Wednesday, so nothing to be overly concerned about."
Towns is officially listed as questionable on the injury report for Wednesday's game alongside Miles McBride, who has the same status with a hamstring injury. Of note, Jalen Brunson is off the list entirely after he was a staple for the past week-plus.
Towns limped to the locker room during Saturday's penultimate minute, apparently injuring himself on a fastbreak amidst a 44-point, 16-rebound showing. He sat out of Monday's home game against Orlando entirely and the Knicks' dearly missed his offensive impact in a 103-94 defeat, their third in a row after a nine-game winning streak.
Jericho Sims started in Towns' place and pulled in 10 rebounds but the Knicks clearly could've used the former Minnesota Timberwolf's offensive firepower after Sims was a mere 2-of-4 from the field. Prior to last weekend's defeat in Oklahoma City and Chicago, the Knicks had lost just one game with Towns in the lineup since Thanksgiving.
Of note, the injury report for the reeling Raptors (8-28) is completely empty save for their two-way/G League men. Former Knicks RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will engage in a return to Madison Square Garden after each returned to action on Monday against Milwaukee. Barrett had missed the last three games with an illness while Quickley is back in action after elbow woes sidelined him for 22 games.
