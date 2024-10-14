Julius Randle Offers Advice to Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns
Sunday's preseason game between the New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves served as not just an exhibition but a changing of the guard of sorts.
Those gathered at Madison Square Garden got a chance to offer a proper farewell to Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who now represent Minnesota following a blockbuster trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to Manhattan. Randle and DiVincenzo were the headliners of a hefty package sent to Minneapolis to acquire Towns' services after they played major roles in the Knicks' most successful season in over a decade.
Still recovering from a January shoulder injury endured on MSG hardwood, Randle did not play on Sunday. He was thus one of thousands to play witness to Towns' serendipitous double-double, as his successor in the do-it-all in the post department put up 16 points and rebounds each in the Knicks' 115-110 victory.
Well-aware that the toughest critics in Manhattan walk through MSG's turnstiles on a nightly basis, Randle offered Towns some advice when it comes to staying in their good graces.
“Just think of basketball," Randle said per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. "Just stay locked in. Stay in the moment. This place tends to make things bigger than what it may seem like at the time.”
The trade for Towns ended Randle's rollercoaster tenure in New York, one where endured some veteran growing pains before establishing himself as an undeniable NBA star: he repped the Knicks in three All-Star Games and on two more All-NBA teams while averaging 22.6 points and 9.9 rebounds during his half-decade in New York.
Despite the wave of emotions that crashed over Sunday's game, Randle wasn't too keen on waxing poetic: he was focused on his "unfinished business" in Minnesota (presumably his lack of both a championship and a long-term contract) and said he would "let (fans) decide" the reaction when he finally takes the floor as an opponent.
But, even with a honed Midwestern vision, Randle couldn't resist basking in MSG's aura one last time.
"I’m really happy and excited and blessed. I’ve got unfinished business here. And that’s what I’m choosing to focus on," Randle said, per Bondy. "...(But) this place right here, it was a blessing to be able to play here every night.”
