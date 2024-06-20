Kevin Durant Traded to Knicks in Mock Deal
Just 16 months ago, Kevin Durant was trying to get out of the Big Apple. But now, he could find his way back, this time with the New York Knicks.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Durant to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride, the No. 24 pick, a 2025 first-round pick (top-10 protected, via WAS) and a 2028 first-round pick.
"The Knicks would finally have Durant and immediately count on him to provide the offensive support Jalen Brunson often went without during their playoff run," Buckley writes. "The 14-time All-Star will be 36 before the season tips, and injuries have become a much more common theme at this stage of his career, so there would be some risk. Think about that reward, though: Brunson and Durant wreaking havoc on their own or in two-man actions with the other, while what's arguably the Association's deepest roster routinely finds ways to enhance anything and everything the stars do."
The trade would add some urgency for the Knicks and their desire to win as soon as possible because of Durant's limited timeline. However, it would raise their ceiling a little bit.
Assuming the Knicks would sign OG Anunoby and Isaiah Hartenstein back, they would have those two, along with Brunson, Durant and Donte DiVincenzo in the starting lineup. That could rival some of the league's best fivesomes.
The price to move Durant back to New York is certainly hefty.
Julius Randle is a free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season, so this deal ensures that they don't allow him to walk away for nothing. Any deal for a star will likely have to include Randle, and Durant is an upgrade from him.
However, losing Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride would be a big blow. Robinson could very well step back into the starting lineup next season if Hartenstein can't ink a new deal with the Knicks.
But the biggest loss could be McBride, who has potential to emerge as one of the most underrated young guards in the league. He's on such a team-friendly deal as well that he can be a bargain for the Knicks, so trading him would mean that New York has to be confident that what it gets in return will lead the team to a championship.
