Knicks Coach, Celtics Champion Finds New Role
It certainly didn't take former New York Knicks head coach Jeff Van Gundy long to put the new addition to his resume to good use.
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Van Gundy will return to an NBA bench next season, as he has agreed to a deal that will make him Tyronn Lue's second-in-command with the Los Angeles Clipperrs.
The move west comes less than 24 hours after Van Gundy earned his first NBA championship ring with the Boston Celtics, where he served as a coaching consultant in the front office over this past season.
Reuniting with Lue, one of his collaborators during his days with the United States' men's national basketball team, gives Van Gundy his first coaching job since 2007, his final year at the helm of the Houston Rockets. Van Gundy, who called the prior 17 editions of the NBA Finals for ESPN/ABC before he was part of the network's wide-ranging layoffs in the summer of 2023, briefly coached Lue in Houston during the 2004 campaign.
To metropolitan basketball viewers, Van Gundy is obviously most renowned for his six-season term at the helm of the Knicks (1996-2002), which saw him win 248 regular season games. Van Gundy is also responsible for the franchise's most recent NBA Finals appearance, guiding the 1999 edition to a conference title during a lockout-shortended campaign.
