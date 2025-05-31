Rising Star Could Join Knicks' Trade Radar
The New York Knicks could benefit from adding another playmaking guard this offseason to take some of the load off of Jalen Brunson's shoulders.
Adding another guard that can create could be the missing piece the Knicks need to go from a bridesmaid to a bride.
Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz pitched an idea of Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George joining the Knicks this offseason.
"It's probably safe to assume that the New York Knicks will keep their core together next season, meaning no All-Star trade targets here. Instead, the Knicks should be looking to improve their depth by finding rotation players on budget-friendly contracts," Swartz wrote.
"George is still on his rookie deal with the Jazz and could be a solid pass-first backup point guard behind Jalen Brunson."
George could be a hot trade target this summer as the Jazz have a crowded backcourt. This year's first-round pick Isaiah Collier broke out and took George's spot in the starting lineup. George still got his numbers off the bench, averaging 16.8 points and 5.6 assists per game for the Jazz in his second season in the league.
George has two years left on his deal before becoming a free agent, but a change of scenery now could do wonders for his development, even if it means having a smaller role.
If George were to learn behind Jalen Brunson, he could emerge into one of the best backup guards in the NBA, putting New York in a better position to compete in a prospective playoff run.
It would be difficult to trade anyone from the current roster to bring George aboard, but the Knicks should be willing to give up a decent player or pick in order to acquire the former Baylor Bears guard.
