Knicks' Jalen Brunson Sends Message After Jordan Clarkson's Big Performance

The New York Knicks needed someone to step up on March 11, 2026, and Jordan Clarkson answered the call. Down 18 points in the first half against the Utah Jazz, Clarkson dragged the Knicks back into the game, finishing with 27 points, five rebounds, and three assists off the bench in a 134-117 comeback win.

After the Knicks' blowout win, Jalen Brunson did not hold back when asked about Jordan Clarkson. He said:

"It's who he is. He comes in and works every single day. I love him. Example for anybody — doesn't matter where you are in your career, things may not be going your way, continue to work. Persevere." as per Steve Popper of Newsday.

Obviously, that's a huge compliment coming from the team's captain. Besides, if you see Clarkson playing for 26 minutes, his biggest time since Christmas, while scoring 27 points, it becomes very difficult to disagree with Brunson's statement.

This game was personal for Clarkson. He spent over five seasons with the Jazz. The Delta Center gave him a tribute video, and the crowd was loud every time he touched the ball.

After the game, Clarkson kept it real: "I love this city. I call it my home. I still have my home here."

He also gave credit to staying ready behind the scenes.

"Playing with the young dudes....It's really not about rotations right now. We got one goal and that's to win each game."

"We started off slow––good halftime for us to all kinda get at each other and let us know we gotta pick it up…Good win"



Was This a Turning Point for Clarkson?

Here is the honest take: Jordan Clarkson has been in and out of Mike Brown's rotation all season. At 33, coming off a buyout from Utah, nobody expected him to be a key piece for a Knicks playoff run. But this game revealed an important thing: Clarkson doesn't even need a starting role or 30 minutes to be a threat. Just give him the moment, and he delivers.

With Josh Hart sidelined, Clarkson stepped into a bigger role and did not blink. If the Knicks hit the playoffs with injuries piling up, a version of Clarkson who is locked in and motivated could be a real X-factor off the bench. The last game in Salt Lake City was not just a feel-good story; it was a reminder of what this man is capable of.

