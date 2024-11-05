Knicks' Comeback Falls Short vs. Rockets
A failure to launch doomed the New York Knicks against the Houston Rockets.
Hosting Houston took a lead just before four minutes went by in a Monday meeting and never relinquished it, paving the way to a 109-97 victory at Toyota Center. The Knicks' visit served as a showcase for Alperen Sengun, who put up a 25-point, 14-rebound double-double with four blocks while Fred VanVleet overcame early struggles to earn 19 points, including 7-of-8 from two-point range.
The Knicks (3-3) endured their first loss of his ongoing road trip and were also held to double-figures for the first time this season and for the first time since early April. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 29 points in defeat while Karl-Anthony Towns stretched his double-double streak to five games with 19 rebounds and 17 points. Towns' 75 boards through the first six games are the second-most any new Knick has had in that span behind only the 84 Zach Randolph put up in 2007.
All that and more wasn't enough for the Knicks to overcome a Houst lead that reached as his as 15 before New York cut it to as little as one. While they held rising Rockets star Jalen Green in check for most of the night, his pair of late triples, including one at the onset of the final minute, served as de facto daggers into the Knicks' comeback.
The Knicks round this early road trip out on Wednesday night when they face the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!