Knicks Injury Update: Jalen Brunson Status Against Timberwolves

The New York Knicks will be without their star point guard Jalen Brunson when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at Target Center. The absence comes as a significant blow to the red-hot Knicks, who have won eight of their last nine games and sit comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference.​

Brunson's absence is particularly notable given his recent scorching form, making this a critical test for New York's depth as they look to maintain their momentum on the road. The Knicks will need to rely on their supporting cast to step up in Minnesota.​

This matchup pits two of the NBA's hottest teams against each other, with the Timberwolves riding their own surge at 19-10. The game will test whether the Knicks can maintain their winning ways without their floor general.​

What Happened to Jalen Brunson?

The Knicks have officially ruled out Brunson for Tuesday's game due to right ankle injury management. The team is taking a cautious approach with their franchise player, opting for rest rather than risking further aggravation to the ankle issue. This appears to be a preventative measure rather than a response to a new acute injury.

The timing of Brunson's absence is quite surprising given his stellar performance just two nights ago. The All-Star guard exploded for a season-high 47 points in Sunday's 132-125 victory over the Miami Heat. Over his last five games, including the Knicks' NBA Cup championship, Brunson has averaged an impressive 31.8 points per game and currently ranks seventh in the NBA at 29.1 points per game.

"He's a special player. I think we know that," teammate Karl-Anthony Towns said of Brunson. "And he doesn't surprise you when he has nights like that". The decision to rest Brunson appears to be load management to keep him fresh for the long season ahead.

​

Who Will Step Up in Brunson's Absence?

With Brunson sidelined, expect Josh Hart to take on an even larger playmaking role alongside the starting unit. Hart has been instrumental since moving into the starting lineup a month ago, with the Knicks posting a 10-2 record when he starts. Karl-Anthony Towns will likely see increased offensive opportunities in his return to Minnesota, where he'll face his former team. But Knicks fans also fear as his last match was an absolute disaster, where he only grabbed 2 points.

Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks are dealing with multiple absences beyond Brunson heading into Tuesday's contest:

OG Anunoby OUT - left ankle soreness, missing his second consecutive game​

Deuce McBride OUT - left ankle sprain​

Landry Shamet OUT - injury

Pacome Dadiet OUT - G League assignment​

Guerschon Yabusele OUT - illness​

Timberwolves Injury Report

Minnesota is relatively healthy for Tuesday's showdown:​

Jaden McDaniels QUESTIONABLE - left oblique contusion, game-time decision

Joe Ingles OUT - personal reasons

