Suns Roast Knicks in Funny Schedule Release Video
New York Knicks fan played an unwitting hand in the Phoenix Suns' attempt to troll the Brooklyn Nets.
In celebration of the 2024-25 NBA schedule's release, the Suns embarked on an ambitious, memetic cause, opting to represent each of the 29 teams they're set to welcome into Footprint Center this season. The Knicks, technically speaking, appeared twice.
While Manhattan's finest got off relatively easy ... the Suns opted to represented Madison Square Garden dwellers with a picture of Spike Lee and numerous Knicks fans engaged in vocal celebrations ... those on Atlantic Avenue got burned by the Suns.
Brooklyn became the victim of the infamous "Distracted Boyfriend" meme, in which a young woman is distraught to see her beau eyeing another woman with interest. This time, the boyfriend bears the label "Brooklyn Residents." His newfound target is branded with the Knicks logo, while the scorned lover wears the Nets' emblem.
Knicks fans will no doubt appreciate a Western Conference foe taking note of their de facto takeovers of Barclays Center: the fall of the Nets, who dealt away their headlining trio of James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and current Sun Kevin Durant, has allowed Knicks fans to reclaim the Borough of Churches.
Pro-Knicks chants were audible at each of the two showdowns in Brooklyn, which were part of the Knicks' first season sweep of the Nets since 2017-18. Many predict that the invasions will only grow in size this time around, especially after the Nets dove deeper into a rebuild by trading primary Durant trade yield Mikal Bridges over to Manhattan for a haul primarily centered on draft picks.
In its defense, Brooklyn could hold the last laugh over the Suns: Phoenix has $105 million left to pay Durant over the next two years, and they don't have much to show for the deal after his full-season desert debut. The Suns finished sixth on the Western Conference leaderboard last season and endured a four-game sweep at the hand of Minnesota in the opening round of playoffs.
The Knicks once again face the Suns twice this season, going to Footprint Center on Nov. 20 before a showdown at MSG on April 6.
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!