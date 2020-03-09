Knicks Daily Roundup 3/9: Knicks Win Big Over Pistons, Kenny Atkinson Talk, and More

-Convincing double-digit wins are hard to come by for the Knicks, but that's exactly what occurred on Sunday night. New York controlled the entire game and knocked of the Detroit Pistons 96-84. A strong defensive effort and balanced game by both veterans and young players keyed the victory. You can read more about the game from our own Jonathan Macri.

Give Julius Randle credit—while the big man hasn't quite been what Knicks fans had hoped for, he played a smart, efficient game, leading the Knicks with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

While these two teams may be more interested in improving their draft position, player development is key for teams who don't have playoff hopes. Mitchell Robinson led the way, recording 14 points, 11 boards, and three blocks, as well as a few of his highlight dunks. The other youngsters didn't quite stand out, but R.J. Barrett, Frank Ntilikina, and even Kevin Knox all had encouraging moments in the win. Our own David Vertsberger wrote about why it's important for New York to keep their patience with Knox's development.

- The NBA world was shocked when the Brooklyn Nets mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson on Saturday. Atkinson has long been praised for his ability to build a winning culture in Brooklyn. The Nets have certainly had a disappointing year, but one would think Atkinson would be given a pass with the injuries to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Our own Kris Pursiainen wrote in yesterday's roundup about how Atkinson's firing could affect the Knicks.

Even if Atkinson becomes a candidate for the Knicks, our own Jonathan Macri wrote about why the players should keep fighting night in and night out for head coach Mike Miller despite another lost season.

-Need to catch up on your Knicks reading from the weekend? Our team has you covered. Alex Wolfe wrote about why the Knicks should tread lightly when considering trading for Chris Paul. Jackie Powell discussed the strong play of Ignas Brazdeikis, who could see some NBA minutes as the season winds down. Jonathan Macri brought up some stylistic changes the Knicks should make the kick-start their rebuild. Finally, Lauren Russell highlighted some of the hottest sneakers that Knicks players are wearing.