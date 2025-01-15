Knicks Stars On Injury Report For Divisional Showdown
Only time will tell if KAT is back on the prowl for the New York Knicks.
Karl-Anthony Towns is officially listed as questionable with a sprained right thumb for the Knicks' return to action on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET, MSG/ESPN). Fellow metropolitan headliner Jalen Brunson is probable with shoulder soreness while Jericho Sims is likewise questionable with back spasms.
The Knicks (26-15) took a beating in the final stages of their season's first half: Brunson left Sunday's win over Milwaukee with the shoulder ailment while Towns noticeably labored through a loss to Detroit the next night.
While Brunson returned and played without apparent issue on Monday, Towns was more mum and cryptically said "it is what is" when questioned about the ailment in the aftermath. He was seen holding his right thumb at several points and did not have Sims to back him up, as the New York veteran was out due to the aforementioned back spasms amidst trade rumors. The Knicks continue to miss Mitchell Robinson, who continues to deal with ankle issues sustained last season.
The Knicks certainly know how injuries can derail a promising campaign: the team was rolling at this point last season until OG Anunoby and Julius Randle were both lost to lengthy medical absences. Ironically enough, Randle is set to return to Madison Square Garden on Monday when the Knicks face Towns' former employers, the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Since the 76ers (15-23) played on Tuesday, their injury report was not available as of press time. Joel Embiid, Paul George, Caleb Martin, and Tyrese Maxey were all missing as Philadelphia dropped a 118-102 decision to the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder. The Sixers enter Wednesday play two games behind Chicago for the fourth and final spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament and have dropped five of their past seven showings.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!