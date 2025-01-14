Cade Cunningham, Pistons Clip Knicks At Midway Mark
The New York Knicks lacked the necessary horsepower to stifle the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Behind a dominant second half for franchise face Cade Cunningham, the Pistons denied the Knicks consecutive victories, taking a 124-119 decision at Madison Square Garden.
All but seven of Cunningham's 36 points came in the second half as Detroit (21-19) earned its seventh victory over the last eight games. Since ending a 16-game losing streak against the Knicks in early December, the Pistons own a 12-4 record, tied with Indiana for the third-best record in the NBA in that span.
New York (26-15) hit the midway mark of the second in heartbreaking fashion while dealing some lingering ailments: Jalen Brunson partook and scored 31 points despite showing up as questionable on the injury report after Sunday's injury scare while Karl-Anthony Tons posted another double-double (26 points, 12 rebounds) despite clearly dealing with an injured thumb that got a tape job at halftime.
Josh Hart likewise put up a double-double (14 rebounds, 12 points) while Mikal Bridges scored 27, most of them earned through a 6-of-8 effort from three-point range.
All that and more, however, were mere moral victories as the Knicks once again failed to generate a winning streak in the new year. The game was defined by brilliant bookends from Detroit reserve Malik Beasley: he was a perfect 4-of-4 from deep in an opening dozen that saw the Pistons put up 37 and he later had the daggers in the final stages as the Knicks' comeback necessitated by Cunningham's breakout proved futile.
The Knicks will hit the road for their next game but they won't have to go far, as they'll face the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night (7 p.m. ET, ESPN).
