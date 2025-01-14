All Knicks

Knicks Look Like Winners in Miles McBride Deal

Signing Miles McBride looks like a major win for the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is enjoying his best year yet in his fourth NBA season.

The former West Virginia product is averaging a career-high 9.8 points per game while playing 24 minutes a night.

The cherry on top of the sundae is the fact that McBride has one of the best-valued contracts in the NBA, according to ESPN senior writer Tim Bontemps.

"When New York sent Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors as part of the OG Anunoby trade in the middle of last season, the Knicks immediately signed McBride -- a former second-round pick who had, to that point, played sparingly across his first 2½ seasons in the league -- to a three-year, $13 million deal and instantly installed him as Quickley's replacement as New York's first guard off the bench," Bontemps writes.

"It was a smart piece of business, as McBride stepped into the rotation and showed he could play right away, shooting over 38% from 3 each of the past two seasons while also being a pest defensively. He easily could be slotted in as a point guard too, as he -- like [Boston Celtics point guard Payton] Pritchard -- can play on or off the ball, and McBride also gives us a lot of flexibility in playing any of these guards in combination."

McBride has often been floated in trade rumors due to his extremely team-friendly deal, but now that he has become a big part of Tom Thibodeau's rotation, moving him seems incredibly unlikely.

The best part about McBride is that he still has room for growth, and the Knicks have until the end of the 2026-27 season to get the most out of him, because he will likely be due for a significant raise once he hits free agency again.

