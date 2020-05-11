AllKnicks
Knicks Offer Refunds to Season-Ticket Holders

Kris Pursiainen

“As a season-ticket member, we would like to offer you the option to receive a refund on the 2019-20 postponed game if you so choose," states the letter sent by the New York Knicks to its season-ticket holders this Monday morning. The team is acknowledging the likely cancellation of the remaining home games of the 2020 NBA season by offering refunds to season-ticket holders. 

It seems unlikely that there will be time for non-playoff teams to play more games, as the main focus is to simply get the playoffs started. The email added that season-ticket holders would be able to receive refunds for the eight remaining home games — or roll the games over to next season if they choose to do so. The team even offered a bonus for rolling over the games, telling fans that if they choose to do so, they would receive either a credit for food and beverages at MSG or an RJ Barrett "swingman" jersey. 

The remaining eight home games were against the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons. Although it is unlikely that these games are ever played, this is something that has yet to be officially ruled out by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. Some analysts have even brought up Disney World as a place the NBA could look to use as a home for any games that end up being played as part of the 2020 NBA season. 

It remains to be seen if the regular season will be played out in full, but Madison Square Garden will not be the home to any of its games if it does. Governor Cuomo has closed the venue through September.

