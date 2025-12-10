Knicks Get Another Shot at Magic in NBA Cup

The New York Knicks are heading to Sin City after a 117-101 win against the Toronto Raptors north of the border.

In Las Vegas, the Knicks will be just two wins away from winning the NBA Cup and the prize money that comes with it. Their first game in Vegas will be against a familiar foe in the Orlando Magic.

The Magic are coming off of a nine-point win against the Miami Heat at the Kia Center in Orlando to clinch their spot in the semifinal. It's their second win against the Heat this week, but sandwiched in between those games was a trip to Madison Square Garden to face the Knicks, where things got heated.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs knocks the ball away from New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Knicks to Face Magic in NBA Cup Semifinals

The Knicks and Magic have already played three times so far this season, with New York only coming out on top in the most recent meeting.

In the first game between the two teams, Magic star forward Paolo Banchero suffered a groin strain that forced him to miss the following 10 games. He only recently returned to the court last week in a win over the Heat.

Just 10 days after the first matchup, the Knicks traveled to Orlando to face the Magic, where they lost by 12 points. Franz Wagner dropped a season-high 37 points to beat the Knicks.

In the most recent game between the two rivals, Wagner suffered a high ankle sprain while being fouled by Knicks center Ariel Hukporti. Later in the game, Magic guard Desmond Bane took his frustrations out on OG Anunoby by throwing a basketball at him while he was crouched down on the sidelines.

Bane was given a technical foul and was fined $35,000 by the league for throwing the ball at Anunoby. That matchup should be one to watch when the rematch takes place.

It's safe to say there's no love lost between the two teams as they face off for the final time in the regular season with the stakes higher than ever. The winner will advance to the NBA Cup Final for a chance to win a large sum of money while the loser licks their wounds and heads home.

This is the exact type of competition the league was hoping for with the introduction of the in-season tournament just three years ago. Now, the Knicks get a chance to experience some of that first-hand.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!