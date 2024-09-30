Mikal Bridges Not Concerned With Knicks Contract Situation
One of the newest New York Knicks is focused only on his bridge to the present, rather than the future.
Mikal Bridges was mum when asked about the idea of signing a long-term extension with New York during the team's media day festivities on Monday, offering only excitement for training camp instead.
"Man, I have no clue, man," Bridges said in video from SNY. "I'm just excited for training camp, honestly. Day one, so I'm excited."
So much has transpired since Bridges was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in June that it's almost easy to forget that this will serve as his first New York training camp ... in Manhattan, anyway. Bridges has two years and just over $48 million left on a rookie deal extension that was originally signed with the Phoenix Suns.
Bridges becomes extension eligible on Tuesday but his comments hint that his focus is purely on his first Manhttan experiences. That could be part of the metropolitan "sacrifices" that Bridges spoke about in his Monday comments, ones that were prominently on display when collegiate/professional teammate Jalen Brunson saved the Knicks over $100 million when he signed an immediate contract extension instead of waiting until next summer.
Bridges hopes that the rest of the Knicks, including himself, will be willing to follow in Brunson's footsteps.
"You want to be a really good team, great team, everybody's got to sacrifice," Bridges said (h/t SNY). "Everybody's got to sacrifice in any amount, but I think just playing the right way. Take the open shot, find the next guy ... I feel like it's pretty simple in a way, when you play for the guys out there that you care about, and you know that you're going to give them the right pass."
"It's a good problem, a good thing to have, being able to drive, pass, and shoot. I'm thinking that's not a problem," he continued. "But, obviously, if you want to be one of the best teams, everybody's got to be dialed in and there's always a sacrifice through everybody from the first guy to the last guy on the bench). There's always sacrifices when it comes to trying to be the best."
The Knicks open preseason play on Sunday in Charlotte (5 p.m. ET, MSG).
Make sure you bookmark All Knicks for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!