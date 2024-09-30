Julius Randle Sends Thank You to Knicks
An Instagram post from a former New York Knick ... and one of the new Minnesota Timberwolves ... will no doubt have some fans howling.
Julius Randle bid New York farewell in a Sunday Instagram post, more or less confirming his move to Minneapolis. The post depicts Randle handling the ball on Madison Square Garden hardwood by the oversized Knicks logo at centercourt, along with the simple, yet emotional caption of "NEW YORK! THANK YOU" next to an emoji of hands connected in prayer.
As of press time, fellow New York hardwood stars Josh Hart and Sabrina Ionescu offered likes and well-wishes on the post, as did his wife Kendra.
Thus ends Randle's New York showcase at five seasons, as he's set to move to the Timberwolves in a deal that will yield Karl-Anthony Towns. Donte DiVincenzo is likewise set to depart while the Knicks are in the process of adding bit players to the deal in an attempt to stabilize salaries. News of the trade was first reported by Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic.
In New York, Randle became an undeniable NBA star after struggling to live up to his lottery pick billing in Los Angeles and New Orleans. He averaged 22.6 points and 9.9 rebounds over this half-decade, reaching three NBA All-Star Games and two All-NBA teams. Upon his departure, Randle ranks among the Knicks' all-time top 10 in three-pointers (638), defensive rebounds (2,651), triple-doubles (8), and points per game.
Julius' post comes a day after Kendra bid her own thank you on behalf of herself as well as the couple's sons Kyden and Jayce.
“Forever grateful for this experience. NY was amazing to our family," Kendra said. "Kye Kye grew up in the Garden. We got here when he was 1.5 and this year he will be 8. So many of you embraced him/us and made this experience unforgettable and I'm forever grateful. Bittersweet moment but so excited for a new, healthy chapter for our family."
