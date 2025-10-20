Mike Brown Acknowledges Knicks' Uphill Battle
So prevalent has "pace" been in the New York Knicks' recent issues, that their last two seasons have been ended by a team known as the Indiana Pacers.
The Indianapolis villains notwithstanding, the pace issue was one of the top items to tackle on new head coach Mike Brown's to-do list upon his arrival over the summer. Despite their recent success, including a long-sought run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the last effort overseen by Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have struggled to build vital possessions: New York ranked 26th in the department last season, which was somehow an improvement from 2023-24, when they were dead last.
With Brown seeking to play faster, the Knicks didn't get the desire results in the unofficial maiden voyages of Brown's tenure: over the exhibition slate, the Knicks somehow ranked 31st in pace despite a 4-1 record, falling behind international foes like Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix, and bested only the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA section.
Brown blamed injuries for such struggles while acknowledging the uphill battle the Knicks face in the effort.
“The guys that have been out, they’re the key pieces to what we’re trying to do,” Brown said following the team's preseason finale against Charlotte, per Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “They haven’t gotten the reps and for us to jell together from top to bottom is going to take a little more time than I thought.”
To Brown's point, the Knicks played most of this preseason without several regular contributors: Josh Hart, for example, lasted but seven minutes after enduring a back injury in the unofficial opener in Abu Dhabi while fellow 2024-25 starters OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns missed time due to nagging ailments. Mitchell Robinson, potentially set to reprise his role in the metropolitan starting five, is also dealing with load management after medical interruptions derailed each of his last two tours.
But the Knicks find themselves in an intriguing spot, one where they're in prime position to capitalize on a changing Eastern Conference, one that's ripe for taking after several injuries and transactions. Recent history would beseech the Knicks to get better in pace as they seek to press forward: fellow contenders from Cleveland and, ironically enough, Indiana ranked in the top 10 in pace last time around while the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder rounded out the top five.
