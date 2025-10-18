Knicks' Mike Brown Shares Unusual NFL Inspiration
Keep "The Catch," down "The Drive," and stifle the "Philly Special." New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown is looking toward the more niche areas of NFL history to inspire his team.
Seeking to play faster with his new squad ranking at or near the bottom of recent NBA pace rankings, Brown stated the importance of "next play speed" in his postgame comments following the Knicks' victory in their preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets. In video from SNY, Brown mentioned that obvious inspiration has come in the film room, where he has highlighted a specific play from the NFL.
"The one we showed them, the Seattle Seahawks were playing the Arizona Cardinals," Brown said. "[Then-Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson—sorry, Russell—threw an interception at the goal line ... If you watch [then-Seattle receiver] D.K. Metcalf, it was bam, right now."
Brown was referring to an incident in a nationally-televised tilt between the Seahawks and Cardinals from 2020: Arizona defender Budda Baker seemed destined for a lengthy pick-six after victimizing Wilson but Metcalf's rundown stopped him eight yards short of a score. The perseverance of Metcalf, now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been lauded ever since and Brown hopes his own group can take inspiration.
"He went from possibly catching the ball, scoring a touchdown, the interception happened, he didn't [give up], he didn't take an extra step toward the sideline. It was right now," Brown continued. "Every time I watch it, I've probably watched it 100 times, it gives me goosebumps just to see somebody make that play ... That was the play of the game in my opinion, no matter what happens."
Arizona wound up winning the game in overtime, but it was delayed thanks in part to Metcalf's efforts: the Cardinal offense failed to earn the final eight yards on the ensuing offensive possession, highlighting the importance of his rundown of Baker.
Brown's search for pace is an obvious work in progress: the Knicks won four of five this preseason but still ranked 29th in the category this time around. The new Knicks coach mentioned one his "pet peeves" is seeing players not buy into "next play speed" but he believes he's made an impression his new proteges in the Madison Square Garden locker room.
"Our guys will get it," Brown said. "That's the only way we're going to get to where we'll want to get to. That's part of having a competitive spirit. I truly believe everyone in that room has it, so we're going to talk about it, we're going to teach it, and grow and get really, really good in that area, all of us."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!