Knicks Stars Tease Guest List for New Podcast Season
The New York Knicks' "Roommates" are having some friends over.
The "Roommates Show" web series co-hosted by Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart and entrepreneur Matt Hillman announced that it would return for its third season on Oct. 21, teasing its return with art depicting the Knicks stars standing in a rainy Times Square in a scene reminiscent of something from the "John Wick" franchise.
In the rendering of Times Square, Brunson and Hart are flanked by what appears to be hints at their guests for the third season, depicted on the intersection's iconic advertising boards. While there's some mystery enforced with artistic blurring, some of the incoming talent can be plainly viewed.
Perhaps the most shocking ... if not polarizing ... guest could be Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers point guard responsible for the Knicks' elimination in each of the last two postseasons.
It'll be the only time that Brunson and Hart face Haliburton this year, as the latter is out for the season after enduring a torn Achilles during Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which came shortly after the Pacers disposed of New York in the Eastern Conference finale. Haliburton won't be the only Indianapolis superstar joining the trio, as next to him in the advertising art is Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, the face of the WNBA.
Elsewhere on Brunson and Hart's art is other backcourt talents, including Luka Doncic and Dwyane Wade. Doncic's inclusion could be particularly interesting, as he and Brunson were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks before the latter signed with the Knicks in 2022. Doncic was then part of one of the most shocking trades in recent NBA memory last winter, sent to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.
As is tradition on the show, names beyond basketball will be invited on the program: two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning is on board for a conversation, with his New York Giants lineage likely proving controversial for Brunson and Hart, who respectively support the divisional rival Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Fellow active metropolitan sports icon Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' lauded slugger, is also due to stop by. Entertainers beyond the playing field(s) are also welcome, as some viewers pointed out rapper 50 Cent and influencer Kat Cenat.
The "Roommates Show" has been a staple of recent Knicks affairs, as Brunson and Hart have treated viewers to an inside look at their friendly banter that has been brewing since their shared days at Villanova. While some have labeled the show a distraction as the Knicks engage in their most hopeful championship case in quite some time, it earned the endorsement of team owner James Dolan when he appeared on the program last year.
"You guys are personalities, people want to know what you're thinking," Dolan declared. "They see what you do. They want to hear what you think and what your take is. I think your fans love it ... They want to identify with you. They hear you say something and they latch onto it."
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!