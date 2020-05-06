AllKnicks
Knicks Daily Roundup 5/6: 1970 Knicks' Title 50th Anniversary, Mitchell Robinson Year In Review, and More

-MSG Network is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the 1969-1970 NBA champion Knicks this week. The network will be airing Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals on Friday, which is 50 years to the day of that game. Every Knicks fan knows what happened: Willis Reed, who had a brutal injury in Game 5, took to the court despite being considered unlikely to play. Reed then scored the first two baskets for the Knicks. While he didn't score again, Reed's heroics willed the crowd and his team to victory over the Lakers for an NBA title. You can learn more about how MSG is honoring the 50th anniversary of the 1969-1970 championship team from our own Kris Pursiainen. Make sure you're in front of a television for this game on Friday night, and read about the 1969-1970 team from Newsday's Steve Popper.

-Mitchell Robinson came off the bench for the majority of the past season despite having starter-like production. The guy was a blocking machine yet again, but still got into foul trouble too often. It's fair to look at Robinson's year and be both frustrated and encouraged. Ben Horney of Posting and Toasting wrote a review on Mitch's sophomore season. He highlighted the gaudy stats the big man put up in limited production and laid out where Robinson must improve going forward. Knicks fans understandably love Mitch given how he's played so far, but there's always another level for young players to reach, especially a center. Robinson's development is clearly a massive storyline for the Knicks going forward.

-Jeff Van Gundy has came to the aid of Patrick Ewing. After Charles Oakley made negative Ewing comments following this Sunday's "The Last Dance" episodes (which you can read about in yesterday's roundup), the former Knicks coach fired back in an interview with Chris Russo and Mad Dog Sports Radio. Van Gundy lauded Ewing for his play in both the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals and throughout his career. Ewing is an 11-time All Star, so Van Gundy's words are no secret, but it's nice to see him back the former Knicks great. The coach understood Oakley's disappointment, but felt it shouldn't have been directed at the team (or Ewing specifically), but rather the situation as a whole.

