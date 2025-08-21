NBA 2K Leaks Potential New Knicks Jersey
The New York Knicks are rocking new digital duds in the latest "NBA 2K" entry.
With his Aug. 29 early access release approaching, promotion has ramped up for "NBA 2K26." The game unveiled its top 10 players on Thursday (with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic topping the list) and it also released a promotional video starring lauded director and Knicks superfan Spike Lee.
Eagle-eyed viewers going over footage from the game caught Jalen Brunson's pixelated counterpart sporting a new outfit: it appears to be a new take on the Knicks' "Statement" uniform, one destined for a makeover after three seasons of use.
Over the past three seasons, the Knicks' Statement edition was a navy output with orange numbers and lettering. This newest edition appears to opt for a darker shade with stylized lines on the side that invoke the iconic look of the home arena Madison Square Garden, particularly its exterior and unique ceiling.
The numbers and letting, orange while outlined in a lighter blue, appear to be held over from the prior edition, which was introduced in 2022.
As defined by sports merchandise site Scheels, Statement jerseys designed are "worn by teams during key matchups or rivalry games. These jerseys offer bold designs that showcase a team’s personality, often featuring unique color schemes or eye-catching details." The concept was introduced in 2017 when Nike began to steer away from traditional home and away uniforms upon its entry into Association aesthetics.
The standard release date for "NBA 2K26" lands on Sept. 5 for all major platforms. Newly-minted NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the cover while Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony is on the "Hall of Fame" edition. Angel Reese rounds out the triumvirate with a WNBA cover.
The Knicks' new Statement look should be plenty popular when fans pick up the controller: New York enjoyed a newfound surge of basketball popularity with this past spring's run to the Eastern Conference Finals and the Knicks placed five men in the top 100 players of the game, with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns reaching the first 20.
