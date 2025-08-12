Knicks Shooter Lands Top 10 Rating in 2K
In this instance, New York Knicks shooter Miles McBride surely doesn't mind being called "mid."
As official ratings for "NBA 2K26," the latest installment in the long-running basketball video game series, start to emerge, the Knicks received an early accolade: the reserve backcourt veteran McBride has been granted a 96 in mid-range shooting which places him in elite pixelated company.
That's good enough to rank in the top 10 of all virtual shooters in the mid-range game, tied with DeMar DeRozan (Sacramento) and Khris Middleton (Washington), with the category led by star talents Nikola Jokic (Denver) and Kyrie Irving (Dallas).
McBride, who turns 25 next month, is one of the longer-tenured Knicks, set to enter his fifth season in Manhattan. While he originally made a name for himself on defense, he has been relied upon as one of the top depth scoring options in New York ever since the Knicks sent Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in the deal that acquired OG Anunoby in late December 2023.
Last season McBride shot 50.7 percent from shots taken with in eight and sixteen feet, third-best among New Yorkers with at least one such try per game. McBride also averaged a career-best 9.5 points per game last year. The Knicks were 15-4 when McBride shot at least 50 percent from the field and took at least four tries.
“I watch a lot of basketball, I try to absorb as much as I can. So I think the intensity is what I expected," McBride said of his extended opportunity in April 2024, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "I’m just trying to bring even more energy, even more confidence and just playmaking to the game. “[I’m doing what] I’ve been expecting myself to do. I’m just glad I’m getting the opportunity, and able to show other people what I’m capable of.”
Spots three through seven on the mid-range list were respectively occupied by Kevin Durant (Houston), Devin Booker (Phoenix), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), recurring Knicks playoff foe Andrew Nembhard (Indiana), and Stephen Curry (Golden State). The tenured Curry topped the list of three-point shooters for 2K26, standing at a perfect 99 and eight points ahead of second-place Durant.
"NBA 2K26" will be released on Sept. 5 for all major consoles and platforms. Gilgeous-Alexander graces the mainstream cover while Knicks legend and Hall-of-Famer-to-be Carmelo Anthony is on the "Hall of Fame" edition.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!