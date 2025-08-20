Knicks Have One of NBA’s Hottest Tickets
Prices to get into this New York Knicks game have ticket sellers California Dreamin'.
Per online ticket marketplace TickPick, the Knicks are part of the NBA's hottest pairing so far this season, as the average price to get into the Feb. 1 duel with the Los Angeles Lakers rounds out to $1,138 (h/t NBA Central).
While the Lakers' annual descent is usually one of the more anticipated dates on the MSG calendar, it doesn't take much sleuthing to see why this matchup could be particularly intriguing.
Some speculate, for example, that the Lakers' next could mark the final time that LeBron James steps on MSG hardwood as a player. James, set to embark on his 23rd NBA season at age 41, has posted some of his finest showings as a Knicks opponent and has never been one to hide his love of playing between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. With rumors of his retirement more prevalent than ever, viewers will no doubt try to take advantage of every remaining scheduled visit.
Additionally, the matchup would mark a battle of former Dallas Maverick stars in Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic. Brunson, of course, has become the face of Knicks basketball since defecting from Dallas in 2022 while Doncic was acquired from the Mavs in February in a jaw-dropping transaction. Ironically enough, the next matchup lands exactly one year and one day of the deal's anniversary, which came hours after the Lakers finished off a 128-112 victory over the Knicks in the most recent Manhattan melee.
The NBA's new national television partners took a keen interest in the Knicks and Lakers' modern affairs: the release of the 2025-26 regular season schedule gave them 34 national showings between ABC, Amazon Prime Video, ESPN, NBC, and Peacock, tied for the most in the Association with Golden State and defending champion Oklahoma City.
Of course, this showdown will be shown to a wide audience, as the Knicks-Lakers game will open NBC's high-profile "Sunday Night Basketball" package, featuring a marquee game to close the weekend. The March 8 rematch at Crypto.com Arena earned a similar treatment, as that one will be part of ABC's long-running Sunday afternoon slate.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!