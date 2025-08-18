Knicks Could Make Giannis Antetokounmpo Run at Trade Deadline
The New York Knicks have been keeping tabs on Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo for a while.
The Knicks are always a team looking to make a big move and that could involve Antetokounmpo down the line. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes listed Antetokounmpo as one of five stars around the league that could be dealt by the trade deadline.
"Giannis Antetokounmpo's status as a deadline trade candidate worth monitoring has nothing to do with his tendency to be non-committal. It's all about the on-the-ground reality for his Milwaukee Bucks," Hughes wrote.
"The two ideas are linked in that Giannis' penchant for "probably" and twice-reported openness to looking at other situations owes to Milwaukee's bare asset cupboard and status as non-contenders. But it's really that last part that matters most."
Giannis Could Be On Trade Block
While Antetokounmpo could have been traded during the offseason, it appears the Bucks are going to try and compete for a championship at the start of the season. Since Antetokounmpo entered his prime, they have tried everything in their power to make him comfortable.
"Barring a shocking over-performance, a roster led by Antetokounmpo and recently acquired center Myles Turner should keep the Bucks in the mushy middle of the East playoff race without any real shot at being better than that. For Giannis, a two-time MVP with a ring, that's just not good enough," Hughes wrote.
"Maybe the Bucks deserve credit for acting desperately to give Antetokounmpo the best possible supporting cast. Stretching Damian Lillard so they could sign Turner was brazen, not to mention the deal that landed Lillard in the first place, or the one that onboarded Jrue Holiday a few years prior."
Now that Antetokounmpo is approaching his age-31 season, it's possible that his best years are behind him, especially without a true co-star on the court with him.
That's why a trade to the Knicks could take place so he could team up with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to form one of the fiercest contenders in the league for the upcoming NBA season.
